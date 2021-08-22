Ariana Grande shares snapshots of married life with Dalton Gomez

Ariana Grande has given fans a glimpse into her life as a newlywed with husband Dalton Gomez, four months after the couple tied the knot.

The pop star married the Los Angeles real estate agent in a secret ceremony in May in from of fewer than 20 people in Montecito, California.

Grande, 28, shared a mix of photographs on her Instagram, including candid pictures of her cooking with her mother Joan, her and Gomez kissing and embracing in the kitchen, and the couple’s dogs.

One photograph showed the pair in rain ponchos and face masks, and another showed Gomez tickling one of their dogs on the tummy.

Sharing the post on her Instagram Story, Grande wrote: “Some old some new but I love these.”

Famous friends and fans left well wishes to the couple in comments, while some complimented Grande on her culinary skills.

Nicki Minaj commented: “Sissy what u cookin? Send me.”

One fan wrote: “Our happy married queen!”, and another added: “Happiness shines on you.”

The Sweetener singer started dating Gomez in January 2020, before they spent the coronavirus lockdown together. He featured in the music video for her lockdown-inspired single Stuck With U with Justin Bieber.

A representative for the star first confirmed the couple had tied the knot, saying: “They got married. It was tiny and intimate - less than 20 people. The room was so happy and full of love.

“The couple and both families couldn’t be happier.”

After the wedding Grande shared photos of the day on Instagram, showing her in a white strapless column gown with a draped low back and white veil with a bow at the front.

Earlier this month, Grande wished Gomez a happy 26th birthday by posting more photographs of their first few months of marriage, writing: “Happy birthday to my baby my husband my best friend. I love you infinitely.”