Ayda Field says her sex life with husband Robbie Williams is ‘completely dead’

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Ayda Field has described her and Robbie Williams’ sex life as being “obliterated” because of their four children.

The actor said that their bedroom has become a “communal sleeping area”, leaving little room or time for intimacy.

In the latest episode of her Postcards from the Edge podcast, Field told her guest Giovanna Fletcher that she can’t remember the last time she went to bed at the same time as Williams.

Before they had children, the 43-year-old said, she and Williams would go to bed together “when there was romance”. However, she said that was now “completely dead”.

“It’s been obliterated by four kids. There is really no need to go to bed at the same time. It’s just a joint work space,” she joked.

“I might as well make the bed like a ping pong table and we could just play every now and then. And then stray off into other corners to sleep. I think that’s what it is – it’s a WeWork space.”

Field and Williams have been married since 2010. They have four children: Teddy, nine, Charlie, seven, Coco, three, and Beau, two.

The Days of Our Lives star also revealed that Williams now snores, which he didn’t do in the early days of their relationship.

“I’ll sometimes thump him with my leg, I’ll shove,” Field said. “Sometimes it works but then he goes right back to doing it.

Robbie Williams and Ayda Field Williams attend the Giambattista Valli Haute Couture Fall Winter 2022 (Getty Images)

“It’s like a sleeping f***ing bear. Like honestly, the Gruffalo could walk in and Rob would just be there with his little acorn in the bed and would not even notice. There’s like, earthquakes in LA. Nothing wakes the man.”

Their bedroom quibbles aside, Williams revealed his secret to a happy marriage in September.

Speaking to Good Morning Britain, the 48-year-old pop star said: “We’re dead lucky because we make each other laugh and we like each other. We’ve not stopped liking each other.”