Beanie Feldstein marries girlfriend Bonnie-Chance Roberts

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Beanie Feldstein has tied the knot with her girlfriend Bonnie-Chance Roberts after five years of dating.

The former Funny Girl star, 29, married the British producer, 32, at summer camp venue Cedar Lakes Estate in the Hudson Valley, New York State, on 20 May.

Feldstein, whose older brother is Jonah Hill, wore a custom-made Gucci wedding dress with lace sleeves and a diamond bow around the neckline. Meanwhile, Roberts wore a pale pink satin Gucci suit with a white shirt and bowtie.

The couple announced their engagement last June via an Instagram post that showed Roberts down on one knee in front of Feldstein, with friends and family members, like Hill, Ben Platt and Kaitlyn Dever, in attendance.

Speaking exclusively to US Vogue, Feldstein said she had been working on the Gucci Love Parade Campaign at the time of the engagement and her stylist Erin Walsh asked the Italian fashion house if they would be willing to make her wedding gown.

“I could not believe that they said yes!” the American Crime Story: Impeachment star said. She provided Gucci with a “mood board of sorts with different elements that spoke to me”, including a photograph of her mother Sharon Lyn’s wedding dress from 1975 because of its lace sleeves.

“The moment I saw the sketch of the dress I ended up wearing, I knew it was the one,” Feldstein recalled, describing the bow feature on the dress as “stunning”.

On her big day, she wore her great-grandmother’s earrings, adding: “I was named after her so it was particularly special. They were passed to my beautiful grandma Audrey, who we lost during Covid, and then to my mum and now to me.”

The couple’s wedding bands were made by London-based jeweller Michelle Oh, who created Feldstein’s ring with a yellow gold band and diamonds, while Roberts’ was white gold with diamonds and sapphires.

When choosing their wedding party, Feldstein said they wanted “so many bridespeople, of all different genders, senses of style and expression”.

Although both Feldstein and Roberts are both Jewish, their wedding ceremony was described as “Jew-ish” because it was not completely traditional and they did not have a rabbi or cantor present.

Instead, they chose Feldstein’s mother’s best friend and their “guncle (gay uncle)” Charles to carry out their nuptials. However, they did have a hora during the reception, which is a traditional dance performed at Jewish weddings where the newlyweds are hoisted into the air in chairs while their guests dance in a circle around them.

Dear Evan Hansen star Platt sang the song they had their first dance as newlyweds to, with Feldstein adding: “It was such a special moment. And then we truly danced the night away in the barn – and then even more at the after-party in the treehouse.”

Posting photographs from the wedding day on Instagram, Feldstein wrote: “’As every fairytale comes real...’ 20 May 2023.”