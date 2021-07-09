Bella Hadid appears to have made her relationship with Marc Kalman Instagram official after she shared a photograph of them kissing while away in Cannes.

On Thursday, the 24-year-old model uploaded a series of photographs of herself in the French city, where she has been for the annual film festival.

The first few photos show Hadid reclining on a balcony by the sea and posing in front of a mirror while her hair and makeup is being done.

The final photo is slightly blurred and shows Hadid and Kalman, 31, embracing and kissing.

Hadid’s caption read: “Time of my life. Healthy, Working and Loved.”

While the couple have previously been photographed together, Hadid’s post marks the first time she has acknowledged the relationship publicly.

Kalman is an art director and, according to his website, has worked with several high-profile clients, including clothing company Bathing Ape and rapper Travis Scott, who has a baby with Kylie Jenner.

On the website, Kalman reveals that he has designed logos, visuals, merchandise, and album covers for Scott, including the cover of his 2014 mixtape, Days Before Rodeo.

He was first linked to Hadid in June when the couple were photographed having lunch together.

Hadid previously dated the musician The Weeknd, whose real name is Abel Tesfaye.

However, the couple split in 2016 after a year and a half of dating.

News of her flourishing relationship comes after Hadid opened up how taking a short social media break earlier this year helped her mental wellbeing.

The model, who usually posts daily on Instagram, spent a couple of weeks away from the platform to “reflect” and “learn about myself”.

She wrote that books had seen her through her time offline, and shared a series of images, including a stack of books on spirituality, a CD player, some crystals and herself horse-riding.

“I took some time away to reflect and learn about myself in a way that would be too much to explain at the moment, but with time I will express,” she wrote.

In her post, Hadid went on to say that she has “always lacked” a sense of self love, and that her time away from social media has helped her “find my light again”.

She continued: “The memories and fortune I came back with are pure wisdom, a closer relationship with myself & my spirituality, a sense of self-love that I have always lacked, a few great friends, and these books that saw me through. I found myself, my strength and my light again.”