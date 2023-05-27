Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Bella Thorne and her boyfriend Mark Emms have announced their engagement.

The former Disney Channel child star, 25, known for playing CeCe Jones in the sitcom Shake It Up, shared a romantic picture of her TV producer fiancé hugging her as she holds her diamond engagement ring up to show the camera.

"My love," the 25-year-old captioned the Instagram post, which also included a series of photographs of her with Emms throughout their nine-month relationship. In one photo, Emms is wearing a wig that matches the colour of Thorne’s signature red hair.

The pair met last year on the beach in Ibiza at supermodel Cara Delevingne’s birthday party.

Thorne toldVogue that it was “love at first sight as the sun rose”.

Bella went Instagram official with Emms on Valentine’s Day, writing on Instagram: “Find someone u want to share ur candy with. Ps.this sexy tall British man is mine so get yah own cuz I feel like kickin Ass today.”

Emms, who is an entrepreneur and the producer behind Netflix’s series Bad Vegan, proposed at Thorne’s home in California on 13 May, the magazine reports.

Her ring is a 10-plus-carat emerald-cut diamond ring with baguettes in the centre stone.

The Blended star is said to be imagining a countryside wedding at a manor in the UK and reportedly has her eye on a vintage Schiaparelli or Dior dress for her wedding outfit.

This is not the first time Thorne has been a fiancée – she was previously engaged to herTime Is Up co-star Benjamin Mascolo.

She announced the engagement in March 2021, but the pair’s split was reported in June 2022.

“Bella Thorne and Benjamin Mascolo have parted ways, calling off their engagement of over a year,” a source told People at the time. “Their conflicting schedules led to a lot of time apart that eventually resulted in the breakup, but the two have parted ways amicably.”