Ben Affleck appears to be wearing the same watch Jennifer Lopez gave him in 2002

Ben Affleck has been spotted wearing what looks like the same watch Jennifer Lopez gave him in 2002, further fuelling rumours of a reunion.

The pair, who were engaged between 2002 and 2004, have been seen together in recent weeks.

During a recent trip to Miami, Florida, Affleck was seen wearing the watch, reportedly a Franck Muller Cintrée Curvex on a Chrome Hearts bracelet, costing upwards of $9,000 (£6,400).

Twitter user @jloaffleck notes that the watch is very similar to the one Lopez gave him during the filming of her 2002 music video, Jenny From The Block, which he starred in.

In the video, Lopez gives Affleck a box, presumably containing the watch. Viewers also see a glimpse of the silver watch while Affleck fills up his car at a petrol station.

The watch brand, Franck Muller, told GQ that the box Lopez gives Affleck in Jenny From The Block is one of its own.

Affleck was regularly pictured wearing the watch during the course of their relationship, which lasted from the middle of 2002 to early 2004.

It also features in one of the couple’s most famous pictures together, as they sit courtside at a Los Angeles Lakers game in 2003.

The Independent has asked Affleck’s representatives to confirm whether the watch he was spotted wearing this month is the same one he wore during their relationship.

The pair, dubbed Bennifer, were seen visiting Montana earlier this month.

Hinting that a rekindled romance could be on the card, a source told People: “They have a strong connection. It’s all been quick and intense, but Jennifer is happy.”

Pictures confirming the trip were later published in the Daily Mail.

The couple split in 2004, with Lopez later telling People in 2016 there was “genuine love” between them.

“I think different time different thing, who knows what could’ve happened, but there was a genuine love there,” she said.