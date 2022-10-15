Big Sean and Jhene Aiko reveal they are expecting baby boy
Aiko announced her pregnancy in July
Jhene Aiko and Big Sean are expecting a baby boy.
The couple made the announcement during a concert in Los Angeles as they finished performing their 2012 joint single, “I’m Gonna Be”.
As the song ended, the rapper embraced Aiko and shouted: “LA Make some noise! Make some noise for my baby boy!”
The pair looked elated as the crowd reacted to the news. Aiko was dressed in a black sheer maxi dress adorned with diamantes. Meanwhile, Big Sean looked smart in a black suit, with a matching black tie.
Big Sean previously hinted the couple were expecting a baby after Aiko took part in a pregnancy photoshoot in July.
When Aiko shared the images to Instagram at the time, Big Sean commented that he “can’t wait” and added a blue heart emoji. Aiko further fueled speculation by replying with the same emoji.
News of the pregnancy first broke on 12 July, when a visibly pregnant Aiko and Big Sean were spotted walking around Beverly Hills.
Aiko confirmed the news on Instagram the following day by sharing a photograph of her younger self holding her stomach.
The couple first became friends in 2012 and went on to work on several musical projects together.
They entered a romantic relationship in 2016, around the time of the release of their joint studio album, Twenty88.
In March 2019, Aiko confirmed they had split after three years of dating. Fans speculated that her 2020 single “Triggered”, from her third album Chilombo, described her feelings towards her ex.
By November 2019, it was rumoured the pair were back together after Big Sean featured on another single, “None of Your Concern”, on which he rapped: “You know there’s not a day in these modern times, you haven’t crossed my mind.”
Also in 2020, Big Sean released a song titled “Deep Reverence”, on which he suggested that Aiko had suffered a miscarriage.
“Should be a billionaire based on the time off I’m not taking/ Probably why the s*** around me get crazy and we lost the baby,” he rapped on the song.
