Billie Eilish and Jesse Rutherford make first red carpet appearance as a couple

The singers wore matching Gucci looks

Saman Javed
Sunday 06 November 2022 10:12
Billie Eilish reveals Drake texts her

Billie Eilish and Jesse Rutherford made their first red carpet debut as a couple at the LACMA Art + Film Gala in Los Angeles, US.

On Saturday (5 November), the singers arrived in matching Gucci ensembles and posed for photographs together under a large, quilted blanket from the Italian brand.

Eilish, 20, opted for a silk slip dress with lace details and thigh-high splits, worn under a matching floor-length robe. Rutherford, 31, arrived in pyjama-style silk trousers with a matching shirt and loafers.

The couple were all smiles as they stood for photographs, playfully wrapping the quilt around themselves to hide their outfits, before revealing their looks.

Eilish made her new relationship Instagram official earlier this week after sharing photographs of the pair celebrating Halloween together.

For the occasion, Eilish appeared to have dressed up as a baby and wore a large pink hat and white tights.

Meanwhile, Rutherford dressed up as a bald old man with greying facial hair.

Their costumes, which were thought to poke fun at concerns surrounding the couple’s age difference, drew backlash from some fans.

Billie Eilish and Jesse Rutherford

(Getty Images for LACMA)

“Something about the Jesse Rutherford and Billie Eilish couples costume is NOT sitting right with me,” one person tweeted.

Another wrote: “Hoping they didn’t do this for the reason I think they did...”

However, some people came to the couple’s defence. One person wrote on Twitter: “I mean they’re trolling the people that are having an unnecessary opinion about their relationship. So, in a way you’re proving their point and making their joke even funnier.”

Eilish and Rutherford first sparked relationship rumours earlier this month when they were spotted holding hands at Universal Studios’ Halloween Horror Nights.

They apeared to confirm the reports days later, when they shared a kiss outside Indian restaurant Lal Mirch in Los Angeles.

