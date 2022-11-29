Billie Eilish’s recent comments about boyfriend Jesse Rutherford divide fans

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Billie Eilish’s recent comments about boyfriend Jesse Rutherford have sparked mixed reactions from fans.

In her sixth annual Vanity Fair video interview, which was released on 28 November, the 20-year-old singer opened up about her relationship with the 31-year-old lead singer of The Neighbourhood, Jesse Rutherford.

When asked if she has a boyfriend, Eilish applauded herself for “pulling” Rutherford.

“I managed to get my way to a point in my life where I not only was known by a person that I thought was the hottest f***ing f***er alive, but pulled his ass,” she said, before asking the crew to give her a round of applause. “Jesse Rutherford, everyone! I pulled his ass – all me! I did that s***. I locked that motherf***ker down.”

Billie Eilish’s relationship with Rutherford has received much scrutiny since the two confirmed they were dating earlier this month. Fans had speculated the pair were dating when they were first spotted kissing outside a restaurant in Los Angeles last October, and seen holding hands at Universal Studios’ Halloween Horror Nights shortly after.

The “Happier Than Ever” singer appeared to confirm she was dating The Neighbourhood frontman when she posted a picture of Rutherford in his Halloween costume to her Instagram. The two then made their red carpet debut as a couple at the LACMA Art + Film Gala in Los Angeles on 5 November, where they wore matching Gucci ensembles and posed for photographs together under a large, quilted blanket from the Italian brand.

As soon as Eilish and Rutherford confirmed their romance, fans were quick to voice concern over their 11-year age gap. Following the pop star’s Vanity Fair interview, fans once again took to social media to call attention to Eilish and Rutherford’s age difference.

“billie eilish saying she pulled jesse rutherford as if getting a 30+ year old man interested in a 21 year old is difficult. baby u didnt pull, ur a victim,” one person tweeted.

“i can’t wait for billie eilish to do the vanity fair interview in 5 years and be completely embarrassed on how she proclaimed she ‘pulled jesse rutherford it was all mee,’” said someone else. “i love billie eilish but her relationship with jesse rutherford is just something else tbh, he was graduating high school while she was in second grade,” a third user tweeted. “idk i just don’t want her to get taken advantage of…i get they’re both adults but he’s 31 and she can’t even drink yet”.

Others took the opportunity to defend Eilish and emphasise that she’s old enough to make her own relationship decisions.

“after seeing that vanity fair interview and seeing how happy billie got talking about her boyfriend jesse rutherford.. he better not hurt her,” tweeted one fan. “despite not agreeing with the age difference, she really deserves to be happy and she is a grown woman who can make decisions for herself”.

Elsewhere in the Vanity Fair interview, Eilish appeared to reference concern over her relationship age-gap when she was asked what constructive criticism she would give to her fans.

“Maybe trust me,” she responded. “I’m in control. I’m in charge. I know what I’m doing. I’m OK.”

The “Bad Guy” singer added that she is “really excited and really happy” about her relationship with the fellow musician, claiming they shared a mutual “love language” of physical touch.

“I just need to be touching skin all the time – touching and cuddling and hugging and anything skin-related is really a big thing for me,” she explained.

Eilish concluded by saying that Rutherford provided the right balance of “space... love and attention, and equal admiration”.

“I’m just really inspired by this person, and, you know, he’s inspired by me, which is really cool.”