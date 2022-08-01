Binky Felstead and Max Darnton get married in Corfu

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Former Made in Chelsea star Binky Felstead has married her husband Max Darnton for a second time at a ceremony held in Corfu at the old home of author Lawrence Durrell and his wife, Nancy.

The couple tied the knot for the first time last summer in a small civil ceremony held in Chelsea.

However, they decided to have a larger celebration as part of a week-long stay in Greece.

More than 100 friends and family members attended the wedding, including the couple’s one-year-old son, Wolfe, and India, five, whom Felstead shares with her ex, Josh Patterson.

Additionally, many of Felstead’s former co-stars from the E4 reality TV series attended, including Ollie Locke and his husband Gareth, Millie Mackintosh, Hugo Taylor and Rosie Fortescue.

(Hello! Magazine)

Speaking about the wedding to HELLO! magazine, Felstead explained why she chose the Corfu venue.

“I used to watch The Durrells on TV and I remember saying: ‘I really want to go there - it looks like heaven’.

“Having it as our wedding venue was a dream come true,” she said.

Darnton also spoke to the publication, explaining his role in his new step-daughter’s life.

“I said I married Binks but I also married into India’s life,” he said.

“As I was saying that, India trotted down and stood next to me. It was the most perfect timing.

“She gave me a hug and said hello to everyone on the microphone - I think she enjoyed the attention.”

The couple have planned to go away as a family to the south of France to celebrate their second wedding.

“I think it’s important to plan something lovely to do after the wedding to beat those post-wedding blues,” said Felstead.

Additional reporting by PA.