Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A blind bride has come under fire from guests calling her “bridezilla" after she set boundaries – but social media users have rushed to her defence.

Angharad Paget-Jones found herself in the middle of a wedding storm after guests complained about her menu, wedding venue and her guide dog attending her nuptials.

The media specialist, from South Wales, took to Twitter (@‌AngieBeatDown) to share her frustration in a post that has racked up over 12,000 views.

After claiming that she would not change her special day for demanding guests, some users shared their own experiences with unsupportive guests, while others assured the bride that she should proceed with the wedding she wants.

"I find it pretty funny I've been labelled 'bridezilla' as it's just people who didn't get their opinions taken on board who have called me that, everyone else has said I've been pretty relaxed about it all," the 29-year-old told Jam Press.

"My venue is at a really nice hotel/spa in the Welsh valleys and someone said it was too fancy and they felt intimidated by the venue.

"I told them it’s the venue my partner and I chose for being the most accessible and nice, but I was called a bridezilla for not wanting to change my venue to suit them.

"The second instance happened because my confetti is rose petals and the person deemed it to be stuck up, saying I could have just had paper confetti."

Needy guests also complained about guide dogs attending the wedding, with some worried animal hair will stick to their outfits.

She said: "It was a few who complained.

"We have four guide dogs attending in total with their humans as guests including my own, Tudor, who’s a big part of the wedding.

"My first reaction was shock, I was tempted to tell them where to go, but I kept calm and told them they had the option not to attend if the dogs were going to be issue.

"They're not pets, they’re guide dogs and are there for a purpose."

(Jam Press/Angharad Paget-Jones)

When guests found issue with the menu, Angharad and her fiancé, Stephen, made sure to accommodate those with genuine issues, such as allergies, but found others complaining simply because it wasn't to their taste.

She said: "I’ve had a few people say they don’t like our menu, but when we asked if it's because of allergies, being vegan or religious reasons, we've been told they just don’t like it.

"For those people, we’ve given the option of paying to change it or wait for the evening buffet (there’s only about an hour between).

“It didn’t go well but they’ve had 11 months notice to make arrangements."

Despite the harassment from unruly guests, Angharad and Stephen, who are set to wed in November this year, have taken it all in their stride with support from the bride’s mother.

She said: "We're only having a small wedding of 40 guests and they have the option of coming or not – if they come, we want a no-drama day, which we've expressed.

"My mum has also reminded people it’s not about them and that it is our wedding.

"And we just brush them off to be honest, it’s our wedding we’re doing it the way we want it."

In a frustrated tweet, Angharad wrote: "Once again being called a bridezilla because I won’t cater to other people.

“It’s our wedding, I’m literally the bride. OH and [we] are funding 90% of this. I’m not being unreasonable.

“But I won’t change my wedding for you."

(Jam Press/Angharad Paget-Jones)

Social media users have been quick to share their sympathies and their own experiences.

Ruth said: "It's your wedding. Knickers to everyone else. If they don't like it, they don't have to come. It's what I said about my wedding. Some people didn't come. I don't regret a thing."

Robbie agreed, adding: "We had an aunt not come because she didn’t like that we were asking people to tell us they’d been vaccinated or they were willing to do Covid tests the day before. Still had a great day without her. You do you."

Morag said: "A woman after my own heart. You know what you like. I found a good check list in a wedding planner book.

“Crossed off the items that were not me! Planned with OH. Made our own plan, & stuck to it. We kept it simple, in our way.

“Everyone enjoyed the day.”

Thomas added: "Sounds more like a case of guestzilla!