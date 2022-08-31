British couples ‘prefer to have a clean bathroom over great sex’, study reveals

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Entering into a realtionship with bathroom-proud partner is far more important to British couples than having a great sex life, a new survey has revealed.

The study by Wilkinson Sword took a deep dive into the kaleidoscopic domain of UK hygiene habits, and found that many Britons list cleanliness as the key to a successful relationship above all else.

Some 20 per cent of respondents said they would rather have a significant other who keeps the bathroom clean than a good kisser.

Meanwhile, a startling one in eight people claimed they would prefer someone who maintains a cleanly toilet over over having great sex.

More than two thirds of respondents insisted that finding out a prospective partner had a dirty bathroom would be a deal-breaker.

But it seems that many Britons do not hold the same esteem for their own hygiene standards as they do for others.

Two in three men admitted they don’t clean up their nails after cutting them, and 66 per cent of women neglect their mess after shaving.

Of the 500 couples that took part in the UK Bathroom Habits Survey, just two in five men said they wash their genitals daily, though more men shower every day than women.

One in 20 couples also admitted to sharing toothbrushes or razors, despite the fact that just 29 per cent of men (compared to 48 per cent of woman) replace their toothbrush every three or four months as recommended by dentists.

Victoria Gooddy, Marketing Manager at Wilkinson Sword, says: “With more of us practising a hybrid working routine, sprucing ourselves up to face the world has slipped down our priority list.

“Routines need to be adapted to suit our newfound lifestyles but many should consider ‘upgrading’ their bathroom habits to put more effort into self-care and grooming.

“Rethinking our hygiene routines is clearly important when it comes to not only making yourself feel good, but for attracting partners as well.

“And since it’s not just personal grooming that can help you land love, quite a few people might want to start adopting better cleaning habits in their living spaces to help maintain a healthy love life.”