Britney Spears appears to confirm marriage to Sam Asghari

Britney Spears has called Sam Asghari her “husband” on Instagram, leading fans to speculate that the pair have married.

In a video posted to her feed showing baby turtles making their way to the sea, Spears said: “My husband @samasghari sent me this and said: 100 baby turtles leave the hatch.

“Only 20 make it to reefs because most get eaten by sharks. Only one strong turtle makes it out of 100 and comes back a year later stronger than ever and hatches babies. He said these turtles represented life!!!!!”

Fans were quick to pick up on terminology used, with some commenting: “Husband???”

Another wrote: “Did someone say HUSBAND?”

A third fan added: “This is Britney telling [us] she is married.”

Spears and Asghari announced their engagement in September last year, around the same time that her decade-long conservatorship ceased.

The 40-year-old “Piece of Me” singer and 28-year-old Asghari have been dating since 2016.

Earlier yesterday, Spears had posted a birthday message to Asghari with a picture of them appearing to be on holiday. In the image the pair were both wearing light-coloured clothing.

“Happy Birthday to my Fiancé …,” Spears wrote in the caption. “I love you so much … I want a family with you … I want it all with you!!!!”

Asghari replied in the comments, writing: “Millions of things to wish for. I only have one wish.”

The Independent has reached out to Spears’ representatives for comment.