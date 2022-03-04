Britney Spears appears to confirm marriage to Sam Asghari
The singer calls Asghari her ‘husband’ in latest Instagram post
Britney Spears has called Sam Asghari her “husband” on Instagram, leading fans to speculate that the pair have married.
In a video posted to her feed showing baby turtles making their way to the sea, Spears said: “My husband @samasghari sent me this and said: 100 baby turtles leave the hatch.
“Only 20 make it to reefs because most get eaten by sharks. Only one strong turtle makes it out of 100 and comes back a year later stronger than ever and hatches babies. He said these turtles represented life!!!!!”
Fans were quick to pick up on terminology used, with some commenting: “Husband???”
Another wrote: “Did someone say HUSBAND?”
A third fan added: “This is Britney telling [us] she is married.”
Spears and Asghari announced their engagement in September last year, around the same time that her decade-long conservatorship ceased.
The 40-year-old “Piece of Me” singer and 28-year-old Asghari have been dating since 2016.
Earlier yesterday, Spears had posted a birthday message to Asghari with a picture of them appearing to be on holiday. In the image the pair were both wearing light-coloured clothing.
“Happy Birthday to my Fiancé …,” Spears wrote in the caption. “I love you so much … I want a family with you … I want it all with you!!!!”
Asghari replied in the comments, writing: “Millions of things to wish for. I only have one wish.”
The Independent has reached out to Spears’ representatives for comment.
