Alexander attempted to crash the wedding of Britney Spears and Sam Asghari (pictured) last Thursday (Jordan Strauss/AP)
Britney Spears and Sam Asghari sign prenup to protect singer’s past earnings

The prenup means Asghari won’t be entitled to any of Spears’ past earnings if they split

Laura Hampson
Tuesday 14 June 2022 10:00
Britney Spears and Sam Asghari signed a prenup prior to getting married, it has been revealed.

In news reported by TMZ and confirmed by People, the “iron clad” prenup means that Asghari, 28, will not receive any of the income Spears accrued before the pair married in the event they split.

It comes after Asghari had joked about getting a prenup with the 40-year-old singer to protect his assets.

Just after the pair announced their engagement in September last year, Asghari wrote on an Instagram Story thanking everyone for their “concern about a prenup”.

“Of course we’re getting an iron clad prenup to protect my jeep and shoe collection incase she dumps me one day,” he joked at the time.

Spears and Asghari married in an intimate ceremony at the singer’s home last week, which saw Paris Hilton, Selena Gomez and Drew Barrymore in attendance.

Spears’ own family was notably absent from the celebrations, after the singer’s 13-year conservatorship held by her father was overturned in November last year.

Her children with ex-husband Kevin Federline, Sean, 16, and Jayden, 15, were also absent, after they had previously suggested they didn’t want to take the spotlight away from their mother.

Spears wore a white custom Atelier Versace dress for the occasion, and designer Donatella Versace was also in attendance at the ceremony.

The singer changed into two more outfits as the night went on, a red dress and a short black tuxedo.

Following the wedding on Thursday, Spears posted a picture of her and her new husband to Instagram with the caption: “Wow!!! Holy holy crap!!! WE DID IT !!! WE GOT MARRIED!!! Gggggeeeeezzzzz!!! It was the most spectacular day!!!”

“I was so nervous all morning but then at 2:00 pm it really hit me … WE’RE GETTING MARRIED!!! I had a panic attack and then got it together. The crew who created our home into literally a dream castle were fantastic!!! The ceremony was a dream and the party was even better.”

