Paris Hilton has shared a series of photographs from the wedding of Britney Spears and Sam Asghari, who tied the knot in Los Angeles on Thursday 9 June in front of 60 guests.

The couple, who have been together since late 2016, exchanged vows nine months after announcing their engagement.

Spears, 40, reportedly wore three outfits throughout the day, including an off-shoulder wedding gown by Versace, complete with a flowing train and veil.

Celebrity guests at the event included Madonna, Paris Hilton, Selena Gomez, Donatella Versace, and Drew Barrymore.

Now, Hilton has offered a glimpse into the celebrations by sharing a series of photographs on Instagram.

The first sees the heiress posing in front of a floral construction alongside Spears, Madonna, Versace, Gomez, and Barrymore.

Hilton captioned the post: “Icons Only. Had the most incredible time celebrating the fairytale couple. What a beautiful night.”

Another photograph sees Hilton embracing Gomez, while others show her with Versace.

For the wedding, Hilton wore a floor-length black sequin gown with a thigh-high slit.

Gomez opted for a deep blue strapless jumpsuit, while Madonna wore a multi-coloured wrap dress, and Versace opted for a pale blue sleeveless frock.

Barrymore wore a black floor-length cape-like gown.

Spears, 40, accessorised her dress with a white choker necklace and short mesh gloves with a lace trim. She wore her blonde hair in loose waves.

Asghari, 28, wore a black tuxedo and bow tie, with a white rose pinned to his lapel.

Asghari’s manager, Brandon Cohen, told People after the ceremony that the actor and model was “very ecstatic this day has come”.