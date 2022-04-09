The Beckhams are getting ready for Brooklyn’s wedding to Nicola Peltz

The Beckham family are in Miami making their final preparations for Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz’s lavish wedding this weekend.

Victoria Beckham posted a series of photographs of husband David Beckham posing with their three younger children, Romeo, Cruz and Harper.

The first two photographs show David with Romeo and Harper, with pink, red and gold balloons behind them, while the third sees Cruz showing off gold grills on his teeth.

The former Spice Girl wrote in her caption: “An exciting weekend ahead of us!! Kisses from Miami. We love you Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz!”

Brooklyn, 23, is set to marry 27-year-old Peltz at her family home in Palm Beach, after getting engaged in July 2020.

Peltz, who starred in Transformers 4: Age of Extinction, is the daughter of American billionaire businessman and investor Nelson Peltz and former model Claudia Heffner Peltz.

The couple will exchange vows in the actor’s £76 million family estate, which spans 44,000 square feet and features an oceanfront mansion. The extravagant wedding ceremony has reportedly cost £3 million.

The guest list includes a host of A-list celebrities, including Victoria’s Spice Girl bandmate Melanie Brown (Mel B), Melanie Chisholm (Mel C), Emma Bunton and Geri Horner, as well as celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay, actor Eva Longoria, model Gigi Hadid, rapper Snoop Dogg and more.

Some reports have suggested that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex may also be in attendance due to their friendship with the Beckham family.

Peltz is expected to wear a £100,000 wedding gown designed by Valentino. She previously told CR Fashion Book that she had flown to Rome to be involved in the designing process, which she described as “fun”.

The couple reportedly signed a prenup last week to protect the fortunes of both families. The Beckhams are thought to be worth at least £380 million, but Peltz’s father’s wealth is far bigger, worth an estimated £1.3 billion.