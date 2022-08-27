Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Bryan Brown reveals secret to his 40-year marriage to Rachel Ward

The couple met on the set of ‘The Thorn Birds’ in 1983

Saman Javed
Saturday 27 August 2022 08:59
Comments
<p>Bryan Brown and Rachel Ward married in 1983</p>

Bryan Brown and Rachel Ward married in 1983

(Getty Images)

Actors Rachel Ward and Bryan Brown have revealed the secret behind their long-lasting marriage.

The couple met in 1983 when they were cast as husband and wife in miniseries The Thorn Birds.

The pair fell in love on set and wed that same year just months after filming ended. They are due to celebrate 40 years of marriage in 2023.

“The main thing is to say Yes to your wife all the time and if anything goes wrong say ‘It’s my fault’. If men understood that they’d be happier,” Brown said in a new interview with The Mirror.

He recalled his initial attraction to Ward on set, and how he had playfully read her palms one day and accurately predicted she would have three children.

Recommended

Brown and Ward have two daughters, Rosie, 38, Matilda, 35, and one son, Joe, 30.

“Yes, I did say that, but I didn’t say they would be mine!” Brown joked.

“It’s amazing to think Rachel and I have been married almost 40 years. You cannot underestimate how huge the show was all over the world.

“But whatever work opportunities came from that, I will always be more grateful to it for my 40-year marriage and family.”

The couple met on the set of The Thorn Birds

(Getty Images)

Brown also revealed that the couple made the decision to get married following a “massive argument”.

“I was in London to film Give My Regards to Broad Street with Paul McCartney. Rachel came with me,” he explained.

Recommended

“We took a week off to go to Ireland and had this massive argument. I just thought if we’re gonna argue like that, we may as well get married.”

They married at Ward’s childhood home, a Georgian mansion in Oxfordshire, before settling in Australia.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in