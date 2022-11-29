Tinder Swindler victim says she’s ‘ready to find someone’ on Celebs Go Dating

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Cecilie Fjellhøy, the ex-girlfriend of Tinder Swindler, Shimon Hayut, has said she’s “ready to find someone”, ahead of her appearance in the new series of Celebs Go Dating.

The 34-year-old made headlines after her story was told in the hit Netflix documentaryThe Tindler Swindler, which explored how Hayut (also known as Simon Leviev) used the dating app to connect with women who he emotionally manipulated into giving him millions of pounds.

Fjellhøy was one such victim to be duped out of thousands of pounds.

Appearing on GMB on Tuesday morning, ahead of the launch of the reality TV show, the Norwegian native said that she is “ready to find someone”.

“I feel like Celebs Go Dating came in at the perfect time,” she said. “I feel ready to find someone, you always have that dream.”

In a recent Instagram post, she said she had joined the dating agency “because everyone has seen how bad I am at picking dates online.

“So, I’m thinking that I need to get someone to decide for me,” she said.

She added that she knows that she has met the right man when “it feels right, it feels calm… I think love should be easy”, she said.

In a recent BBC interview, she said she was looking forward to showing the public “a different side to me”.

Fjellhøy now campaigns for more awareness surrounding romance fraud and has called for specialist training for police and healthcare professionals to spot the signs and better support victims.

She also confirmed that she is back on Tinder, saying she didn’t blame the app for what happened to her “because I met him in real life”.

The hit E4 dating show returns on Tuesday 28 November at 10pm.

Celebrities involved in this year’s series include Love Island 2021 winner Liam Reardon, 2018 contestant Laura Anderson, and 1980s popstar Sinitta.

Other celebrities looking for love include Geordie Shore star Bethan Kershaw, Hollyoaks actor Gary Lucy, Apprentice contestant Navid Sole and The Only Way is Essex star Pete Wicks.