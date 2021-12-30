Back in the day, you might have been able to catch a cheating partner by snooping through their emails, texts or internet history.

But today’s adulterers are far too tech-savvy to leave such obvious tracks.

In fact, cheaters are now using an array of apps to hide their unfaithful ways - these are the ones to be wary of if you see them on your partner’s phone:

Private Photo

If you were snooping on your partner’s phone looking for signs of cheating, would you ever bother opening the calculator? Exactly.

The Private Photo app icon looks like a calculator, but after you enter the right password, it reveals itself to be a store of secret images which never appear in your phone’s main photo library.

Tiger Text

Whilst not officially a cheating app, Tiger Text allows users to hide their texts, and if someone you don’t want to call you (say, your mistress) tries to ring your phone, the app plays an “out of service tone,” Bravo TV reports.

The app was supposedlycreated for use in business, but cheaters have found another use for it.

Nosy Trap

If you’re having an affair but fear your partner may be on to you, Nosy Trap could help you catch them before they catch you.

You enable the app whenever you leave your phone unattended and when someone tries to go snooping on it, a picture is taken of them with the front camera.

Fox Private Message

If you walk in on your partner on their phone and see them immediately shake the device, watch out - they could be using Fox Private Message, which deletes all messages when the phone is shaken.

What’s more, the app shows up in disguise on your phone, and after you add a number as a private contact, any message from them goes straight into the app rather than your usual inbox.

You have been warned.