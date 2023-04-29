Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A woman has gone viral sharing the heart-shattering moment she discovered her boyfriend was cheating on her – taking to TikTok to share the tale.

When Mikayla Miedzianowski was scrolling through Facebook one night, she didn't expect to find a post with a photo of her boyfriend cuddling up to another woman.

The 23-year-old clicked on the image, which took her to a group called 'Are We Dating the Same Guy?' with the person who posted the snap mentioning that her new boyfriend had many "red flags".

Feeling sick to her stomach, the veterinary nurse messaged the "other woman" in question, before building up the courage to question her sneaky beau.

In a clip posted on TikTok, which has racked up 9.7 million views and 1.3 million likes, she reveals her ordeal.

“The photo she posted was taken the night that he met her and cheated on me," Mikayla, from Florida, US, told NeedToKnow.

“She never reached out to me, but they told me the entire story, anonymously, in the comments.

“But I tried to keep calm as much as possible.

“Once he got out of the shower, I showed him the messages with shaking hands, and he confessed immediately to cheating on me.

“And not just the two times I knew of, but more times than he even remembered."

Mikayla claims her ex begged for forgiveness, saying he "couldn't imagine life" without her around.

But she decided to leave then and there – which she claims saw her ex double back on his “love”.

(Jam Press Vid/@miik.aylaa)

She said: “He stopped begging for me to stay and developed a cold demeanour.

“He suddenly started claiming that he doesn't love me and refuses to fight for me.

“I asked [the poster] to please delete her comments on the post so that no one would think poorly of someone that I loved so much.

“In what was my darkest moment, my first reaction was to try to protect him.

“When you have so many things tied to someone, especially family and travel plans, it is really hard to process."

Meanwhile, TikTok users have plenty of comments to share about what happened.

“Just silently swigging out of a bottle of wine on my boyfriend's couch while he does the dishes because I just found out on social media in front of 35,000 people that he cheated on me and I’m going to have to confront him any second,” Mikayla captioned the clip.

Ana added: “The way I’d be *accidentally* spilling that all over the couch and floor.”

Faith said: “Pls tell me you left him because you deserve the world.”

(Jam Press/@miik.aylaa)

“Never confront, leave, block, and never speak to them again, that’ll hurt so much more and have them in a mind battle,” wrote one user.

“Let him finish your dishes first babe,” another person added.

Mikayla added: “Once I came to the conclusion that what had happened was entirely out of my control, I tried to cope with humour, and that’s where the TikTok videos come into play.

“I genuinely posted them as a joke, intended to only be seen by my friends and family.

“Upon going viral, I realised that people actually care about what happened to me.

“Not only do people care, they can relate. Heavily.

“Everything happens for a reason, and I am lucky to have seen his true colours so early on.

“I hope to continue inspiring people to share their stories, because that has helped me so much to move on after the end of what turned out to be a terrible relationship.

“I still have a lot of work to do moving forward, but I hope to inspire people to join me in healing.”