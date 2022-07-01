Liam Payne opens up about parenting arrangement with Cheryl following break-up
‘We broke up for a reason and now she gives me full autonomy of my life,’ said the former One Direction star
Liam Payne has opened up about his agreement with Cheryl after the pair broke up in 2018.
The celebrity couple share one child together, Bear.
Payne had previously spoken about the difficulties of becoming a father when he was still in his early twenties.
“Becoming a dad at such a young age, it’s such a difficult thing,” he said, speaking on the documentary Ant Middleton and Liam Payne: Straight Talking. “And I think I built fatherhood up so much in my head that it kind of messed me up to start with. I started in a bad place with it.
“I think it spooked me out early on, and I was just worried I would not be enough to look after the both of them. They’re so important to me – Cheryl as well.”
Speaking on Logan Paul’s Impaulsive podcast, Payne gave more insight into the pair’s parenting arangement post-breakup.
“She is the best mum in the world. I couldn’t ask for someone better,” he said. “I get to take my son to school one or two times a week and it’s the best thing. The relationship we have now as friends has only grown more.
“We broke up for a reason and now she gives me full autonomy of my life and to do what I do and I know [Bear’s] taken care of. He is all she cares about and I couldn’t ask for more. They live like three minutes from my house.”
He added: “I always glue myself to where he is. My life now is his. My money is his. He’s a lovely, lovely boy. We’ve been blessed.”
