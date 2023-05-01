Too Hot To Handle star Chloe Veitch ‘comes out as bisexual’

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Too Hot To Handle star Chloe Veitch has reportedly come out as bisexual after appearing on E4’s new reality series.

Essex-based Veitch, who also starred in Netflix’s The Circle and Perfect Match, admitted she’s been “battling” coming out in a new interview.

However, she told The Sun that her stint on E4’s forthcoming show The Big Celebrity Detox helped her embrace her sexuality.

“Doing breath work forced me to dig deeper,” Veitch, who coupled up with former Love Is Blind contestant Shayne Jansen during season one of Perfect Match, said.

The show featured former contestants from other Netflix reality series such as The Mole, and Too Hot To Handle.

In an interview with TODAY last month, Veitch confirmed she and Jansen parted ways after filming the show and the “bubble we had around us just popped”.

At the time, she said: “We’re not together unfortunately. Towards the end of the episodes in Perfect Match, there were some bumpy roads, up and down.”

Speaking to The Sun, Veitch said she had “definitely been battling her sexuality” since she’s had “little flings with girls”.

“I felt like it was my dirty little secret so [coming out] has taken the weight off my shoulders,” she added.

Veitch also said that while she’s “anxious of public opinion” having appeared on heterosexual dating shows, “at the end of the day, if I’m happy, that’s all that matters.”

The Independent has contacted Veitch’s representatives for comment.

The reality TV star also reportedly revealed she had a crush on former Love Is Blind contestant Megan Barton Hanson.

“I’m itching to go out there and date both guys and girls. It’s really exciting,” she told the publication.