Chris Evans says Ana de Armas warned him against revealing he was looking for love

Chris Evans addressed his highly publicised comments on finding love during a Heart radio interview with his The Gray Man costar Ana de Armas.

Earlier this week, during an interview with Shondaland, Evans revealed that he was “laser-focused on finding a partner”.

The Captain America star now says he regrets opening up about his love life and that Ana de Armas told him at the time that he’d made a mistake.

“Ah jeez,” Evans responded when asked about his dating life on Heart Thursday (21 July) adding, “You said it,” while looking at de Armas.

“This is why it doesn’t pay to be candid in these,” the actor continued.

“I can’t believe I even said that. Ana said it the other day, she was like, ‘You did it to yourself.’

“It felt like a really honest response in the moment but it had this reaction,” he said, waving at radio host Zoe Hardman.

Saying he could dig himself “a deeper hole”, de Armas warned him: “Don’t answer it!”

During the interview with Shondaland, Evans said: “[I’m] laser-focused on finding a partner, you know, someone that you want to live with. I mean, look – I love what I do. It’s great; I pour all of myself into it.

“But in terms of – even this industry is full of pockets of doubt, hesitation, and recalibration in terms of really trying to find someone that you really can pour all of yourself into. Maybe it’s about trying to find someone that you’re looking to spend your life with.”

Evans plays Lloyd Hansen, a CIA mercenary sent to annihilate his own colleague, Court Gentry (Ryan Gosling), in The Gray Man, which is out now on Netflix.