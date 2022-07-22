Chris Evans says Ana de Armas warned him against revealing he was looking for love
Evans said in a previous interview that he was ‘laser-focused’ on finding a partner
Chris Evans addressed his highly publicised comments on finding love during a Heart radio interview with his The Gray Man costar Ana de Armas.
Earlier this week, during an interview with Shondaland, Evans revealed that he was “laser-focused on finding a partner”.
The Captain America star now says he regrets opening up about his love life and that Ana de Armas told him at the time that he’d made a mistake.
“Ah jeez,” Evans responded when asked about his dating life on Heart Thursday (21 July) adding, “You said it,” while looking at de Armas.
“This is why it doesn’t pay to be candid in these,” the actor continued.
“I can’t believe I even said that. Ana said it the other day, she was like, ‘You did it to yourself.’
“It felt like a really honest response in the moment but it had this reaction,” he said, waving at radio host Zoe Hardman.
Saying he could dig himself “a deeper hole”, de Armas warned him: “Don’t answer it!”
During the interview with Shondaland, Evans said: “[I’m] laser-focused on finding a partner, you know, someone that you want to live with. I mean, look – I love what I do. It’s great; I pour all of myself into it.
“But in terms of – even this industry is full of pockets of doubt, hesitation, and recalibration in terms of really trying to find someone that you really can pour all of yourself into. Maybe it’s about trying to find someone that you’re looking to spend your life with.”
Evans plays Lloyd Hansen, a CIA mercenary sent to annihilate his own colleague, Court Gentry (Ryan Gosling), in The Gray Man, which is out now on Netflix.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies