Selling Sunset star Chrishell Stause has implored fans to “please stop asking” her about her plans to start a family.

The actor’s romantic relationship with her co-star and boss Jason Oppenheim formed a key storyline in the show’s fifth season. However, the pair ultimately deciding to break up because Oppenheim did not want children.

Stause has since moved on. In May, she confirmed that she was dating Australian musician G-Flip, who identifies as non-binary.

In a post to her Instagram story, Stause has now shared a private message she received from a follower asking her: “You didn’t want to have children?”

In response, Stause captioned the post: “Please stop asking me this. At least this one didn’t include hate I refuse to give a voice to be reposting.”

Stause clarified that she still wants to have children, and that she plans on adopting.

“I understand being on Selling Sunset entitled people to questions and my life in a way,” Stause wrote.

“But I am tired of this question. Thank you for the love and support to others – I fell in love with a person.

“It’s not that scandalous. Love is a beautiful thing.”

Chrishell Stause shares message to Instagram story (Chrishell Stause/Instagram)

Stause, who has long been open about her desire to have children, previously said she was prepared to explore fertility routes that didn’t require a partner.

“We’ll see what happens with my future, but I definitely think that I’m keeping all my options open,” she told People in February.

“I would love for that [to meet someone] to happen, but if it doesn’t, I feel like I can do it on my own.

“That’s something that seems scary, but it also seems a little freeing, knowing that I’m not tied down to this idea that I only have this finite amount of time to figure it out.”

Stause revealed her new relationship during the Selling Sunset reunion earlier this year, telling viewers that she was “enjoying right now and having a lot of fun”.

“You don’t get to choose where you meet someone. You don’t get to choose when you meet someone in their life,” Stause said.

“So recently, I’ve met someone that is in a different place in their life as well. I recently have been spending a lot of time with someone that’s very important to me,” she added.