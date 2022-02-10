Chrishell Stause sets the record straight on Simu Liu dating rumours

Chrishell Stause has addressed rumours that she is dating Marvel actor Simu Liu.

In an appearance on Andy Cohen’s Watch What Happens Live this week, the real estate agent clarified that her relationship with the Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings star is strictly platonic.

Stause, who rose to fame on reality TV series, Selling Sunset, was answering questions from viewers during the programme’s After Show segment when a caller asked whether she felt any romantic spark with Liu.

“I get this question a lot. I have to say Simu is just a friend of mine,” she said.

Cohen quickly interjected, asking whether they were “friends with benefits”.

“No, I promise. No one ever believes me. He’s so lovely, he’s amazing,” she said of the Canadian actor, adding that Liu likes to keep his dating life private.

Liu made a brief appearance during an episode of the fourth season of Selling Sunset, when Stause helped him find his dream home in Los Angeles.

Fans had speculated that there was some romantic chemistry between the pair, but Stause was dating her boss and co-star, Jason Oppenheim, at the time.

Stause’s appearance on Watch What Happens Live comes after the release of her memoir this week, Under Construction.

In the book, she reflects on her divorce from actor Justin Hartley and how it felt to go through heartbreak in the public eye.

News of the divorce and its impact on Stause was documented in the third season of Selling Sunet, during which she claimed Hartley had notified her of their separation via text.

Writing in her book, Stause revealed that she still doesn’t know why Hartley didn’t wait for her to finish filming the show before filing for divorce.

“I still wonder why he wouldn’t have wanted to separate in private and wait to file for divorce a month later when Selling Sunset would be finished filming, but what’s done is done,” she said.

“I was terrified to put all that on camera. Nothing was exaggerated. It was horrible, and because it happened while I was in the middle of filming a reality show, it’s forever our there for the world to see.”