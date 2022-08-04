Chrissy Teigen announces she and John Legend are expecting another baby
‘The last few years have been a blur of emotions to say the least,’ Teigen said
Chrissy Teigen suffers miscarriage of third child
Chrissy Teigen has announced that she and her husband, John Legend, are expecting another baby.
“We have another one on the way,” she wrote in a post on her Instagram account showing off her baby bump on Wednesday (3 August).
“So far, everything is perfect and beautiful and I’m feeling hopeful and amazing,” she added.
Teigen and Legend have been married for almost nine years and have two children, Luna and Miles.
“The last few years have been a blur of emotions to say the least, but joy has filled our home and hearts again,” Teigen wrote, appearing to refer to her miscarriage in 2020.
Teigen also revealed that she’s been hesitant to announce the pregnancy.
“Every appointment I’ve said to myself, ‘ok if it’s healthy today I’ll announce’ but then I breathe a sigh of relief to hear a heartbeat and decide I’m just too nervous still,” she wrote. “I don’t think I’ll ever walk out of an appointment with more excitement than nerves.
“Ok phew it’s been very hard keeping this in for so long!”
In October 2020, Teigen announced that she suffered a pregnancy loss.
The model and TV presenter was taken to hospital after experiencing excessive bleeding during her pregnancy but had reassured fans she and the baby were healthy.
However, a few days later, Teigen shared the news she suffered the loss of their third child, writing in a statement on social media: “We are shocked and in the kind of deep pain you only hear about, the kind of pain we’ve never felt before.”
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies