Chrissy Teigen announces she and John Legend are expecting another baby

‘The last few years have been a blur of emotions to say the least,’ Teigen said

Peony Hirwani
Thursday 04 August 2022 07:26
Chrissy Teigen suffers miscarriage of third child

Chrissy Teigen has announced that she and her husband, John Legend, are expecting another baby.

“We have another one on the way,” she wrote in a post on her Instagram account showing off her baby bump on Wednesday (3 August).

“So far, everything is perfect and beautiful and I’m feeling hopeful and amazing,” she added.

Teigen and Legend have been married for almost nine years and have two children, Luna and Miles.

“The last few years have been a blur of emotions to say the least, but joy has filled our home and hearts again,” Teigen wrote, appearing to refer to her miscarriage in 2020.

Teigen also revealed that she’s been hesitant to announce the pregnancy.

“Every appointment I’ve said to myself, ‘ok if it’s healthy today I’ll announce’ but then I breathe a sigh of relief to hear a heartbeat and decide I’m just too nervous still,” she wrote. “I don’t think I’ll ever walk out of an appointment with more excitement than nerves.

“Ok phew it’s been very hard keeping this in for so long!”

In October 2020, Teigen announced that she suffered a pregnancy loss.

The model and TV presenter was taken to hospital after experiencing excessive bleeding during her pregnancy but had reassured fans she and the baby were healthy.

However, a few days later, Teigen shared the news she suffered the loss of their third child, writing in a statement on social media: “We are shocked and in the kind of deep pain you only hear about, the kind of pain we’ve never felt before.”

