Christine McGuinness has spoken out about her relationship with her husband, Top Gear presenter Paddy McGuinness, admitting that they are going through a “very, very difficult time”.

They couple have been together for 15 years after meeting at the Liverpool Tennis Tournament in 2007; they share three children together.

Now, speaking to The Sun’s Fabulous Magazine, Christine offered an insight into their marriage.

“I’m feeling really quite raw and all over the place,” the 34-year-old model told the publication.

“Everyone grows and changes and we’ve grown as a family, which is amazing.

“You know, that family bond will always be there no matter what but yeah, I was a teenager when I met him and I’m a 34-year-old woman now, so I suppose what I might have put up with in the past, I probably wouldn’t put up with now and same for him.”

She added: “I can't deny we are having a very, very difficult time.

“It's just – we've been together 15 years, 11 years married: we are gonna have ups and downs, but this situation at the minute... I don't want to go into it too much but I will just say that I didn't cause this situation.”

The model’s comments follow those made in her new autobiography, A Beautiful Nightmare, in which she recalled being “physically sick” after images of Paddy, arm in arm with All Saints star Nicole Appleton, emerged in 2018.

In an excerpt of her book, published by The Mirror, Christine wrote: “I felt physically sick. I ran to the toilet to vomit. Still to this day, I can remember that absolutely awful pit-of-your-stomach feeling.”

The Independent has contacted a representative for Paddy McGuinness for comment.