Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

(Getty Images)

Christine McGuinness admits she and husband Paddy are having a ‘very, very difficult time’

‘I‘m feeling really quite raw and all over the place,’ says model

Olivia Petter
Sunday 10 July 2022 09:58
Comments

Christine McGuinness has spoken out about her relationship with her husband, Top Gear presenter Paddy McGuinness, admitting that they are going through a “very, very difficult time”.

They couple have been together for 15 years after meeting at the Liverpool Tennis Tournament in 2007; they share three children together.

Now, speaking to The Sun’s Fabulous Magazine, Christine offered an insight into their marriage.

“I’m feeling really quite raw and all over the place,” the 34-year-old model told the publication.

“Everyone grows and changes and we’ve grown as a family, which is amazing.

Recommended

“You know, that family bond will always be there no matter what but yeah, I was a teenager when I met him and I’m a 34-year-old woman now, so I suppose what I might have put up with in the past, I probably wouldn’t put up with now and same for him.”

She added: “I can't deny we are having a very, very difficult time.

“It's just – we've been together 15 years, 11 years married: we are gonna have ups and downs, but this situation at the minute... I don't want to go into it too much but I will just say that I didn't cause this situation.”

The model’s comments follow those made in her new autobiography, A Beautiful Nightmare, in which she recalled being “physically sick” after images of Paddy, arm in arm with All Saints star Nicole Appleton, emerged in 2018.

In an excerpt of her book, published by The Mirror, Christine wrote: “I felt physically sick. I ran to the toilet to vomit. Still to this day, I can remember that absolutely awful pit-of-your-stomach feeling.”

The Independent has contacted a representative for Paddy McGuinness for comment.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in