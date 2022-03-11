Cody Simpson reveals Kylie Jenner was his ‘first girlfriend’

Cody Simpson has revealed that his first-ever girlfriend was none other than reality TV star and beauty mogul Kylie Jenner.

Speaking to radio show Fitzy & Wippa, the Australian musician, who has previously dated Gigi Hadid and Miley Cyrus, explained that he dated Jenner when he was 15 years old.

“My very first girlfriend was Kylie,” he said before going on to reveal that he also spent time with Kanye West during his relationship with Jenner.

“And so at the time [Kanye] was with Kim [Kardashian, Kylie’s older half-sister], you know,” he said.

“So I ended up going to a dinner in New York and sitting next to him. I was, you know, 15 at that time. I’m sitting next to Kanye at this dinner. You know, he’s really nice.”

Simpson, who is training to be an Olympic swimmer, added that the rapper, who now goes by the name “Ye”, was “quite intimidating when he’s not smiling”.

He continued: “So he’s doing that and then he had those grills and he was telling me how he got his grills and that I should get grills.”

“He was friendly as and I was quite surprised at how normal it all was but yeah, I mean, as a young kid, then it was nuts.”

Simpson went on to discuss how he has moved from music into swimming since he returned home to Australia.

“It’s been a little bit more mellow since coming home [to Australia]. And it’s hard with training to do too, you know, to deal with that,” he said before alluding to his recent split from his model girlfriend, Marloes Stevens.

“You know, especially if you’re trying to see someone that doesn’t do or doesn’t understand.”