‘I’d get a speeding ticket every week’: Police officer goes viral on TikTok

A police officer has gone viral on TikTok thanks to her good looks – with fans saying they’d deliberately get fined just to meet her.

Alex Narvaez, 28, works for the police in Colombia, but when she clocks off, shares clips on TikTok of herself posing in uniform.

Consisting of sultry selfies and dance clips, Alex has captivated users and built up a following of nearly 700,000.

Alex shares her videos on TikTok, (@alexaaa_narvaez), where one recently went viral.

In the clip, she can be seen posing while wearing her police uniform.

Her make-up and hair are flawless, as she looks into the camera and shows off her enviable figure.

The video garnered over three million views, 251,200 likes and hundreds of comments.

“I would get a speeding ticket every week!” commented one fan.

“Love a woman in uniform,” said a second, while a third added: “l was very bad boy.”

“Mama I'm criminal, you can arrest me,” said another.

Others called Alex ‘perfection’ and asked her to marry them.

In another popular post, Alex reveals a slideshow of pictures, ranging from her in uniform to images of her dressed up in a dress and heels.

In a third clip, the cop shows two photos of herself, one on her first day as a police officer, and the second taken more recently.

In other videos, she can also be seen singing along to music, dancing and showing off her police outfit.