A couple with a 22-inch height difference say their relationship works because “opposites attract”, but admit to being asked “all the time” whether they have issues during sex.

Brooke Dostillio, 25, and her boyfriend, Dylan Painter, 24, got together in January 2020, and say they often get stopped by people in the street who can’t believe their size difference.

Brooke, a student from Delaware in the US, stands at just 5ft tall, while Dylan, is significantly more than head and shoulders above her at 6ft 10ins.

“We're pretty used to our height difference,” says Brooke. “I'm so short so everyone's tall to me, and Dylan's so tall that everyone's short to him, so it doesn't really matter to us.

“It's more of a shock to other people when they see us out. They usually comment on our height difference, and mostly say stuff to Dylan because he is unusually tall.”

She continued: “Online people do always ask how 'it' works and whether our height difference changes our intimacy - which it doesn't.

“But we just think it's funny; we knew going into publicising our relationship people would make those comments.”

Dostillio and Painter (Brooke Dostillio / SWNS)

The pair met on dating app Bumble whilst studying at the University of Delaware, but have recently moved to Trier in Germany, where Dylan plays professional basketball for the Trier Gladiators.

Brooke is studying remotely to be a mental health counsellor.

“When we had our first kiss we had to be sitting down, and when we kiss now, he has to lean down a lot,” she said. “But I like it.”

Having an extremely tall partner can also be very useful from a practical point of view, she adds.

“If I can't reach stuff in the kitchen or on top of the wardrobe, he can get it, and if something falls or is under the bed, it's easier for me to get it,” she says.

The couple share funny videos about their relationship on social media, racking up millions of views on some of their TikTok posts.

“After being with Dylan I couldn't imagine being with someone closer to my height. I've become so comfortable with it and wouldn't ever change it.”

Sultan Kösen currently holds the record for the tallest man currently alive.

The 39-year-old farmer from Turkey measures up at nearly 8ft 3ins.

The tallest man in recorded history was a man named Robert Wadlow from Illinois in the US, who stood at 8ft 11ins.

His great height and continued growth in adulthood were due to hypertrophy of his pituitary gland, which results in an abnormally high level of human growth hormone.

At the time of his death aged 22, there was no indication that his growth had ended.

Additional reporting by SWNS