(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

One third of Gen Z and Millennials looking for love in 2022

The pandemic has resulted in love lives being ‘put on pause for much longer than expected’, according to dating app

Kate Ng
Sunday 02 January 2022 15:20
Comments

Dating is hard at the best of times, but throw a pandemic into the mix and things become even more complicated – but plenty of singletons are holding out hope that 2022 is the year they get lucky in love.

According to a study by dating app happn, a third of Millennials and Generation Z are looking for love this year, with 37 per cent of them wanting a relationship and 32 per cent looking for marriage.

The research also revealed what single people are prioritising in a partner, with 40 per cent looking for a caring partner and 61 per cent saying they would be attracted to someone who has a friendly smile.

The top five qualities that people are looking for in a partner include someone who is caring, kind (39 per cent), has a good sense of humour (35 per cent), is loyal (34 per cent) and loving (33 per cent).

In terms of physical attraction, aside from a friendly smile, people are also prioritising physical fitness (39 per cent), height (27 per cent), eye colour (24 per cent) and natural features (22 per cent) in a potential romantic partner.

Recommended

Commenting on the findings, dating expert Ipek Kucuk said: “Every New Year brings the opportunity to discover. Whether that be something new about ourselves in general or something new about our approach to dating.

“Singles have had a tough time of late. Love lives have been put on pause for much longer than expected, and with that has come more than enough time to assess our successes and failures, and hopefully learn a few lessons along the way too.”

The fact that so many people are pursuing a relationship this year comes after levels of loneliness rose significantly since spring 2020.

According to the Office for National Statistics (ONS), about 3.7 million UK adults (7.2 per cent of the adult population) said they felt lonely “often” or “always” between October 2020 to February 2021.

Data published by the ONS found that younger and single people who were unmarried or living alone were more likely to be lonely, which affected their wellbeing and mental health.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged in