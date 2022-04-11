Brooklyn Beckham is married, and his father David has posted a sweet tribute to his eldest son on Instagram.

Brooklyn married billionaire heiress Nicola Peltz on 9 April in a lavish ceremony at Peltz’ family estate in Palm Beach, Florida.

On Monday morning, Brooklyn, 23, shared a picture of himself with his two brothers, Romeo, 19, and Cruz, 17, alongside their father, David, 46.

The image sees the men all in suits wearing bow ties, with Brooklyn in a white bow tie.

While Brooklyn captioned the image simply with “The boys”, David reposted the image to his own Instagram account with a sentimental caption.

“My beautiful boys,” the caption began with a row of blue heart emoji. “A very proud dad.. Congratulations Bust on a lifetime of happiness, we will always be by your side.”

He then tagged his sons as well as his wife, Victoria Beckham.

Victoria posted a picture of Brooklyn and Peltz on Monday morning, with the caption: “Congratulations Mr and Mrs Beckham X Welcome to the family.”

Peltz commented on Victoria’s post saying “thank you” with a pink heart emoji.

Images from the wedding have been shared exclusively with Vogue, and were taken by photographer German Larkin.

Brooklyn and Peltz have been dating since 2019 and announced their engagement in July 2020.

Peltz has also posted a picture of herself with her father, businessman and investor Nelson Peltz, with the caption: “Thank you for the most beautiful weekend of my life. You’re the wind beneath my wings.”