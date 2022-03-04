Dax Shepard has revealed that he previously dated the fashion designer Ashley Olsen.

Speaking on an episode of his “Armchair Expert” podcast, the actor, who is married to Kristen Bell, revealed that he dated Olsen “15 or 16 years ago”.

“She’s just the most wonderful person. She’s fantastic,” he added.

Shepard, who has two children with Bell, explained that they were dating when Olsen was in the process of launching her fashion brand with her twin sister, Mary-Kate.

“So, I was able to see her meet with design teams and, like, run her s** and she handled her [business], and it’s very impressive,” he added.

The 47-year-old also recalled how they met. “I just saw her at a party and was kind of thunderstruck by her beauty,” he said.

Olsen is currently dating artist Loui Eisner, having made their red carpet debut as a couple back in September.

The duo, who are thought to have been dating since 2017, attended the 20th anniversary celebration for Young Eisner Scholars, a charity that helps disadvantaged students.

The nonprofit organisation was founded by Eisner’s father, Eric Eisner.

Today, Olsen runs the luxury fashion line The Row with her sister.

The fashion brand, which shows its collections in Paris, is renowned for its laid-back, oversized aesthetic.

The Row’s most recent collection was shown at Paris Fashion Week on Thursday and featured primarily black and white pieces, including several tailored items, classic collared shirts and double-breasted overcoats.

The notoriously private twin sisters and former child stars did not offer interviews ahead of the runway show.