Demi Lovato has opened up to their fans about recently changing their pronouns to they/them, explaining that it’s “okay” if they are accidentally misgendered.

The pop singer came out as non-binary in May, writing on Twitter: “Today is a day I’m so happy to share more of my life with you all.

“I am proud to let you know that I identify as non-binary & will officially be changing my pronouns to they/them moving forward.”

On Tuesday, Lovato shared a post on Instagram in which they asked fans to simply “respect” their wishes.

“If you misgender me – That’s okay,” they began.

“I accidentally misgender myself sometimes! It’s a huge transition to change the pronouns I’ve used for myself my entire life. And it’s difficult to remember sometimes!”

The singer continued: “As long as you keep trying to respect my truth, And as long as I remember my truth, The Shift will come naturally. I’m just grateful for your effort in trying to remember what means so much to my healing process.”

Lovato added a caption underneath the post explaining why they wanted to issue a statement to their fans.

“I felt the need to post this because I often find that the change in pronouns can be confusing for some, and difficult to remember for others,” they wrote.

“It’s all about your intention. It’s important to me that you try, but if you make a mistake, it’s okay. Remember that I love you, and to keep going.”

The post has already received more than 686,000 likes and thousands of comments from fans and friends praising Lovato for their candour.

“Love you,” commented Paris Hilton, while Jameela Jamil wrote: “Love you mate x.”

One fan added: “This is so beautiful, my brother-in-law came out as trans a year ago, and he gets misgendered a lot, but has the understanding that sometimes it’s a transition for everybody!

“Long as you try, apologise when you get it wrong, that’s all that matters! i love you you beautiful angel.”