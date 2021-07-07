The daughter of New York governor Andrew Cuomo, Michaela, has revealed that she is “demisexual”.

In an Instagram Live discussion with Donato Tramuto, a US healthcare executive, Michaela Kennedy-Cuomo, 23, explained that she has finally found a sexuality that resonates with her most.

“When I was in elementary school, I feared I was lesbian. When I was in middle school I came out to my family and close friends as bisexual.

“When I was in high school, I discovered pansexuality and thought that’s the flag for me,” she said of her journey, adding that she has recently learned about demisexuality.

“I have believed that identity resonates with me most,” she told Tramuto.

Michaela said she now rejects social constructs and statements that label or box people under one sexuality.

“I’ve always dreamed of a world in which nobody will have to come out and everyone’s sexuality will be assumed fluid,” she said.

“We are always evolving and growing and trying to label ourselves only limits us. These spectrums are as fluid as we are,” she continued,

Demisexuality, which is also known as grey-asexuality and is represented by a black, grey, white and purple Pride flag, is a much lesser-known sexual orientation, having only been added to popular dating app Tinder as an option in 2019. Here’s how it differs from other sexual orientations.

What does demisexual mean?

Explaining what the sexuality means, Michaela said demisexual individuals only experience sexual attraction to people that they have formed an emotional bond with.

This means a demisexual person can be gay, straight, bisexual or pansexual, and of any gender.

In other words, they don’t feel sexually attracted to others, unless they feel an emotional attraction first.

Is demisexuality the same as asexuality?

According to GLAAD, demisexuality is a subset of asexuality; a lack of sexual orientation or sexual attraction to others.

While demisexuals are similar to asexual people in that they do not feel sexual attraction to others, sexual attraction grows once they form an emotional bond.

How does demisexuality get its name?

Demi, which is french for “half”, is based on the concept of both a primary and secondary attraction.

Primary attraction is based on first impressions, such as appearance and smell. Secondary attraction develops over time, and forms out of the relationship between people after an emotional connection is established.

Demisexuals do not experience primary attraction but do experience secondary attraction.