Diana’s niece Lady Amelia Spencer marries Greg Mallett in South Africa

Lady Amelia Spencer, the niece of the late Diana, Princess of Wales, has tied the knot with her long-time boyfriend Greg Mallett in a mountain-top ceremony in South Africa.

The model and her now-husband’s nuptials were attended by her twin sister Lady Eliza, older sister Lady Kitty and younger brother Samuel.

However, it was reported that her father Charles Spencer was absent from the ceremony, which took place on Tuesday (21 March) in La Cotte Farm, Franschhoek, near Cape Town.

Amelia, 30, told Hello! magazine: “It means so much to get married here. Growing up here together for the last 14 years, all of mine and Greg’s happiest times as a couple are here. It’s even more special now.”

The couple have been together since 2010, after meeting at the University of Cape Town. Mallett, 33, proposed to her in July 2020 at Clouds Estate in Stellenbosch, a day that Amelia described as “the most romantic day of my life”.

Mallett told the publication: “I’ve been dreaming of watching Amelia walk down the aisle for 14 years.”

On Monday evening (20 March), Amelia posted a photograph of her and Mallett attending their welcome party for wedding guests over the weekend.

The photo shows her wearing a champagne-coloured silk dress with her blonde hair pulled back in a ponytail, while Mallett donned a smart suit and sunglasses.

She wrote in the caption: “The most beautiful pre-wedding celebration for you. I love you with all my heart.”

Mallett also shared a tribute to her and said: “You’ll never not make me laugh. And I’ll never stop looking at you in awe.”

On Wednesday morning (22 March), Earl Spencer posted a photograph from Althorp, his family’s estate in west Northamptonshire. The Daily Mail reported that he was not present at his daughter’s wedding ceremony yesterday.

While he offered no explanation for why he missed his daughter’s wedding, Earl Spencer tweeted a photograph from the Round Oval lake, where his sister Diana is buried.

He wrote: “Early morning March light, at Althorp’s Round Oval lake.”

In another post, he shared a tranquil video of waterfowl swimming on the lake and wrote: “Duck, geese, swans – and in the distance, coots and moorhens. Early morning life on the lake, at Althorp House.”

The Independent has contacted Earl Spencer for comment.