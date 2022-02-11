Euphoria stars Hunter Schafer and Dominic Fike have appeared to confirm that they are dating following weeks of speculation among fans.

Fike, 26, posted a picture of him and Schafer, 22, kissing during a friend’s birthday party on his Instagram account.

He captioned the picture: “Happy birthday happy birthday.”

But fans are divided between being happy for the couple and being sad that both actors are no longer available.

Some celebrated the couple going public with their relationship, as rumours swirled after they were seen on a dinner date last month.

Schafer and Fike, who co-star in the high school drama Euphoria alongside Zendaya and Sydney Sweeney, were also photographed holding hands in West Hollywood on 15 January.

One person wrote on Twitter: “Dominic Fike and Hunter best thing to happen to 2022.”

Another said: “Dominic Fike and Hunter Schafer are so cute, I’m crying.”

But some fans joked that their dreams of someday dating either Hunter or Schafer had been dashed.

“Dominic and Hunter… Like Dom I knew but you didn’t need to confirm like let me live in peace,” wrote one person.

Another posted a clip of someone crying and added: “Me right now because I have a crush on Hunter Schafer AND Dominic Fike.”

A third wrote: “Hunter Schafer is dating Dominic Fike to make me jealous, I can’t breathe.”

Schafer was cast in the first series of Euphoria as Jules Vaughn, while Fike plays a new character named Elliot, who was introduced in the second series.

Fike was previously in a relationship with Booksmart actor Diana Silvers. In an interview with GQ in April 2021, he said the pair were in a “full-blown relationship”.

However, it was reported that Fike and Silvers had broken up by the start of 2022, although neither party confirmed the split publicly.