Douglas Booth engaged to Bel Powley after romantic picnic proposal

The Riot Club actor Douglas Booth has announced his engagement to fellow actor Bel Powley, after he proposed to her during a romantic picnic in a park.

Booth, 28, shared pictures of The Morning Show star Powley on Instagram showing off her new diamond ring, as well as pictures from their picnic on Primrose Hill in north London.

The couple are beaming from ear to ear in the photos and Booth added the caption: “Very, VERY happy!”

Powley, 29, also shared the happy news on Instagram and posted additional pictures from an evening celebration with friends.

Referring to England’s 4-0 win over Ukraine in the Euro 2020 quarter-final last night, Powley wrote: “Football’s coming home… and so is my husband.”

The couple have been romantically linked since they met on the set of the film Mary Shelley, which was filmed in 2016. In the film, Booth played Percy Shelley and Powley played Claire Clairmont, Mary’s stepsister.

A slew of famous names commented on both Booth and Powley’s Instagram posts to congratulate them, including Powley’s co-star on The Morning Show, Reese Witherspoon.

Witherspoon wrote: “WOOOOOHOOOOOO!!!”

Black Widow star Florence Pugh: “Ahhhhh!!!! Congratulations chicken!! Amazing news. X”, while singer Jessie Ware wrote: “Mazels mazels mazels xxxxx”.

Models Alexa Chung and Daisy Lowe also commented with red heart emojis to express their congratulations to the couple.

The Crown actor Josh O’Connor also joined in with red heart emojis on both posts, while Sam Claflin, of Peaky Blinders, wrote on Booth’s Instagram: “YOU GUYS. No freakin’ way.”

Booth rose to fame following his performance as Boy George in BBC Two’s 2010 film Worried About the Boy, and went on to star in BBC adaptations of Great Expectations and Christopher and His Kind.

Powley began her acting career as a teenager and gained critical praise for her performance as Princess Margaret in A Royal Night Out in 2015. She currently stars in The Morning Show alongside Witherspoon, Jennifer Aniston and Steve Carrell.