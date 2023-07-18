Dylan Sprouse marries model Barbara Palvin in secret Hungarian wedding

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Dylan Sprouse has married Hungarian model Barbara Palvin in a secret wedding after five years of dating.

The American Riverdale star, 30, best known for his role as Zack Martin on the Disney Channel series The Suite Life of Zack and Cody, confirmed his engagement to Palvin last month.

Local outlet Bors Online, claims that the couple wed in Palvin’s home country in a chapel just outside of Budapest.

The publication obtained photos of the bride, 29, who is seen arriving at a small church wearing a white corset-style satin gown, sheer gloves, and a long veil.

Sprouse wore a simple black suit with a white collared shirt and a black tie. He also had two white flowers fastened onto his lapel that matched the flowers in Palvin’s bouquet.

From the photographs, it appears that Sprouse’s twin brother, Cole, who also starred in Suite Life of Zack and Cody, served as best man as he is seen standing near the alter as the couple leave the chapel as newlyweds.

The Independent has contacted representatives for the couple for comment.

The surprise wedding comes just one month after the pair announced their engagement, starring on the cover of V Magazine’s Fall 2023 issue despite having been engaged since September 2022.

“With the power invested in V I am a Sprouse to be [Bride emoji] @dylansprouse,” the model captioned the post.

Speaking in the accompanying interview with V Magazine, Dylan opened up about his views on marriage.

“I think the definition of marriage is very different for our generation than what it meant for the previous one,” he said. “For me, at least, marriage is a promise of kind of loving you endlessly and being your partner. I’m nervous about the event. Frankly, it’s about the first dance. I’m nervous about a choreographed dance.”

Palvin added that Dylan had been waiting seven months to find the moment to propose to her, but she had known she wanted to marry him since they began dating.

“I mean, a man has time to prepare for the proposal – Dylan kept the ring for seven months before he asked the question – but for me, it was right then and there,” Palvin said. “I knew since we started dating that I want to marry him, but it’s a big decision.”

Ahead of the wedding, Dylan said that he was excited to get married in Hungary and embrace Palvin’s family traditions.

“It’s gonna be a big event, with both of our parents meeting for the first time, too,” he said. “I think it’s exciting for me, not only because I love the kind of historical traditions of the event, but because [I] came from a very small family unit.

“Barbara, on the other hand, has quite a large family unit. They look at her like their princess and I think it’s going to be a really special moment to see them all reacting to that amidst their traditions.”