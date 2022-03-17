Edward Enninful reveals he married long-term partner Alec Maxwell

Edward Enninful, the editor-in-chief of British Vogue, has confirmed his recent marriage to editor and creative director Alec Maxwell.

The wedding, which took place at Longleat House in Wiltshire, featured an A-list guest-list that included Rihanna, Kate Moss, Naomi Campbell, Victoria Beckham, Karlie Kloss, Diane von Furstenberg and Munroe Bergdorf.

“Three weeks ago, before the world turned on its head again, I was lucky enough to experience the greatest personal joy I have ever known,” he wrote on Instagram on Wednesday.

“I got married to my long term partner Alec Maxwell”.

Enninful, who was awarded an OBE in 2016 for services to fashion, shared just three images to his social media account, two of which featured him and his partner.

A third showed three women, one of whom was Rihanna.

The 50-year-old, whose landmark birthday coincided with his wedding, credited a number of names from the worlds of fashion in show business in his post, including Burberry, Emilia Wickstead and Alexander McQueen under the category “dressing”, while Charlotte Tilbury was name-checked under “makeup”.

Celebrity favourite DJ Fat Tony was responsible for music, alongside Hale Zero, while Celeste and Alice Smith were credited under “live performances”, alongside Collabo Music who provided a “surprise 12-piece choir with keys as the grooms walked down the aisle”.

Celebrities including Dua Lipa and Tan France took to the comments to congratulate the fashion titan on his big day.

“Oh my gosh, that’s amazing news. Huge congrats to you and @kloss_films!! ❤️”, wrote France, while model Jourdan Dunn wrote: “A night that was filled with so much love and magic!!! 💛✨💛✨💛✨”.

Designer Marc Jacobs wrote: “A beautiful evening and an amazing celebration of two of the finest men I know!”, while Naomi Campbell commented: “What an honour and joy to be your witness to your beautiful nuptials, it truly was like a fairy tale , the energy and happiness for you both was truly magical!! Thank you for asking me to be part of your fairytale wedding of the year.”

Enninful announced in December that he would be releasing a memoir, titled A Visible Man.

In a post to Instagram in December, Enninful said he hoped that sharing the story of his life would “show how anyone can make change in the world”.

Enninful became i-D magazine’s youngest ever fashion director when he was appointed to the role at age 18.

He went on to become a contributing editor of Italian Vogue in 1998, before also working for US Vogue in 2006.

In 2017, he was named the first black editor-in-chief of British Vogue.