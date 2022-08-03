Jump to content
Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and Davide Sanclimenti arrive back in the UK after Love Island win

The couple won 63 per cent of the public vote

Saman Javed
Wednesday 03 August 2022 16:11
Comments

Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and Davide Sanclimenti arrive back in the UK

Love Island winners Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and Davide Sanclimenti have arrived back in the UK following the series finale earlier this week.

The couple were seen smiling and waving as they left Stansted Airport on Wednesday (3 August) afternoon, before running to embrace their family and friends.

Cülcüloğlu opted for a denim jacket and leather trousers, and was handed a bouquet of flowers as she arrived.

Sanclimenti looked visibly emotional as he hugged his friends and at one point removed his sunglasses to wipe away tears.

Shouts of his famous “Liarrrrr“ catchphrase – which came from an argument with Cülcüloğlu – could be heard coming from the crowd of friends and family as they joked with each other.

Taking to their Instagram stories, the couple also shared a loved-up video of themselves before their flight departed.

In the clip, Cülcüloğlu leans back into Sanclimenti as he hugs her and plants a kiss on her forehead. “We’re coming back to the UK,” they captioned the post.

The couple looked delighted to be back

(PA)

Also arriving back in the UK were fellow finalists Gemma Owen and Luca Bish, Tasha Ghouri and Andrew Le Page, and Dami Hope and Indiyah Polack.

Ghouri let out a scream as she ran with open arms towards her father, Tarek, who lifted her off the ground as he hugged her.

Cülcüloğlu and Sanclimenti were crowned the winners of the ITV dating show on Monday (1 August).

The couple won more than 63% of the public vote

(PA)

The couple won the hearts of the nation with their enemies to lovers relationship, raking in 63.69 per cent of the public vote during the final.

In a sweet video message following the win, Cülcüloğlu told fans: “Thank you to everyone for voting for us, and thank you for making us who we are.”

Sanclimenti also shared a message, exclaiming: “Grazie a tutti for voting us.”

Owen and Bish finished In second place with 14.5 per cent of the vote. Polack and Hope came third with 11.8 per cent and Ghouri and Le Page scored 10 per cent.

