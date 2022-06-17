Fans accuse Ekin-Su of ‘gaslighting’ Davide on Love Island

Fans of Love Island have taken to Twitter to accuse Ekin-Su of “gaslighting” Davide.

The newcomer to the Mallorcan villa has been stirring the pot ever since she arrived, and her latest antics have seen her kiss “bombshell” Jay twice, despite being coupled up with Davide.

After Ekin-Su and Jay crawled away for a second kiss — a move which was quickly praised by fans for being “peak entertainment” — Davide pulled Ekin-Su aside for a chat.

When the Italian 27-year-old asked Ekin-Su, also 27, about her chat with Jay, the Essex actress said: “All of a sudden you care now. I wanted this side from you days ago. We’re in the same bed together, you don’t hug, cuddle me for more than three seconds.”

Davide quickly replied: “If you want someone to show you this...a fake love on the second day…”

Ekin-Su added: “I’m not asking you to worship me, I am asking you to open yourself so it feels more comfortable.”

The chat ended with Ekin-Su walking away, and she was later heard saying she wasn’t “on the same level” as Davide.

Twitter users have been quick to point out that Ekin-Su making Davide feel bad for not being more affectionate with her could be classified as “gaslighting”, as she had been kissing Jay in secret.

According to Counselling Directory member Thalia Joyner, gaslighting is when someone is led to doubt their own reality, and it can happen in both romantic and platonic relationships.

Twitter users took to the platform to comment on Ekin-Su’s behaviour, with one person writing: “For the men who don’t understand gaslighting; it’s what Ekin-Su is doing to Davide.”

Another said: “I support all of Ekin-Su’s gaslighting manipulative ways. I support women’s rights but most importantly I support woman’s wrongs.”

One user pointed out that people might see the situation differently if it was a man doing it to a woman. They wrote: “The people who are finding Ekin-Su’s gaslighting and manipulation funny and cheering her on are the same people who would call it toxic and abusive if Davide was doing it instead.”

Another added: “No but let’s be honest, as much as Ekin-Su is carrying this season, she just tried to Gaslight Davide & that s*** is messed up.”