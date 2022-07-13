Eleanor Tomlinson has shared the first pictures from her wedding to rugby player Will Owen.

The Poldark star, who played Demelza in the popular BBC drama, said “I do” at Euridge Manor in Chippenham over the weekend.

The bride opted for a satin, off-the-shoulder gown with a corseted waist and flowing train from Pronovias.

Her signature copper hair was styled in a wispy up-do, while dainty diamond earrings and a matching necklace from De Beers completed the look.

Tomlinson shared photographs from the day on Instagram, writing in the caption: “When a Miss becomes a Mrs. I love you.”

“The best weekend of our lives. The biggest thank you to all our family and friends,” she added.

The first photograph showed the couple standing on a flight of stairs, with Owen leaning down to kiss Tomlinson.

Another showed off the bride’s impressive gown as she posed in front of some greenery.

In a third photograph, a black and white image, Tomlinson is seen laughing with her back to the camera.

Speaking to Harper’s Bazaar about the preparations for the event, Tomlinson said her brother Ross’ fiancé, Alex, had been the wedding planner.

“We wouldn’t have had the slightest clue where to even begin with any of it without him,” Tomlinson said.

“Top tip for any bride-to-be, get a wedding planner! Second tip – get Alex! He was incredible – he even led the ceremony as I wanted it to be a friend, someone I love, standing up there with Will and I.”

The actor also disclosed that her choice of venue – a Georgian style estate in the Cotswolds – inspired her wedding dress.

“The venue and the details play a huge part in finding the right dress,” Tomlinson said.

“I knew I wanted to get married at Euridge Manor in Chippenham – it is one of the most beautiful places I’ve ever been to. Once I’d seen the aisle, the setting, the different areas in which moments of our big day would be playing out, I was able to envision the dress in the surroundings.”