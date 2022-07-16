Emily Ratajkowski has been spotted out and about without her wedding ring amid rumours that she has split from her husband, Sebastian Bear-McClard.

Ratajkowski, 31, stepped out in New York City on Friday (15 July) to walk the couple’s husky-German Sheperd Colombo.

The model cut a casual figure in a cropped white tank top, boyfriend-style blue jeans and brown loafers.

Notably, Ratajkowski did not appear to be wearing either her engagement ring or wedding band.

She was also seen without the rings on Thursday (14 July) while out for a walk with the couple’s one-year-old son, Sylvester.

Emily Ratajkowski and Sebastian Bear-McClard married in 2018 (Getty Images)

The appearances have further fueled rumours that Ratajkowski and Bear-McClard have called time on their relationship amid infidelity claims.

According to reports in the US media, the film producer is alleged to have cheated on his wife.

The Independent has contacted representatives of Bear-McClard and Ratajkowski for comment.

Ratajkowski and Bear-McClard have not been pictured together in some time, with the model going solo at several public appearances in recent months.

Earlier this month Ratajkowski flew to Europe for Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week without her husband. She also attended the Met Gala alone in May.

The model has been spotted without her wedding band and engagement ring (Emrata/Instagram)

Ratajkowski and Bear-McClard married in 2018 in a small courthouse ceremony in February 2018, just weeks after confirming they were dating.

Ratajkowski shared a picture of her unique engagement ring to Instagram in July of that year. The ring features a large square princess cut diamond alongside a tilted pear-shaped diamond on a thick yellow gold band.

The couple welcomed their son Sylvester in March 2021.

Ratajkowski previously opened up about her relationship in an appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, revealing that Bear-McClard proposed to her at Minetta Tavern, a French restaurant in New York City.

“He didn’t have a ring, so I was like ‘hmm, nah’. And then he took the paperclip that the bill was paid with and made me a ring which I actually thought was really romantic,” she said.

She also disclosed that the couple had made their own wedding bands after melting down an ounce of gold that they bought from the city’s Chinatown.