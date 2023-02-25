Hailie Jade’s fiancé opens up about how he got Eminem’s blessing to propose

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Eminem’s daughter Hailie Jade Scott’s fiancé, Evan McClintock, has revealed how he approached the rapper to ask for his blessing before proposing to her.

Scott and McClintock announced their engagement earlier this month in an Instagram post showing photographs of McClintock down on one knee in front of her, as well as snaps of the engagement ring.

Appearing on the latest episode of Scott’s podcast, McClintock said he had been searching for the right moment to get Eminem’s approval before 4 February, the day he proposed to her.

He explained on the Just A Little Shady podcast: “Over the holidays, I was looking for an opportunity not to make it too obvious.”

As Scott’s birthday fell on Christmas Day, McClintock said he spotted an opportunity to speak to Eminem alone while he was preparing for the festivities.

“I saw your dad go downstairs, and I’m like, ‘I gotta do it right now, or I’m not doing it today, and I’m gonna have to schedule another time’,” he said.

“So I just followed him downstairs and thankfully, he was just down there getting your cake and made it happen.”

McClintock also revealed that he started shopping around for the engagement ring during the Thanksgiving holidays in November, but, as luck would have it, he found the perfect oval-cut diamond ring the day after speaking to his future father-in-law.

Scott responded: “The day after my birthday, you got it? That’s crazy.”

Her fiancé said he received help picking out the ring from Scott’s sister, Alaina Marie Scott, adding: “She basically told me what for sure not to get.”

The podcast host laughed and said: “That’s all I told her, so that makes sense.”

The couple have been dating since 2016, after meeting as students at Michigan State University.

Eminem, whose birth name is Marshall Mathers III shares three children with his ex-wife Kim Scott, including Hailie Jade, Alaina Marie, and Stevie Laine Scott.

In 2020, he spoke briefly about Scott during an appearance on the Hotboxin’ with Mike Tyson podcast.

In response to a questions about whether she had any children, Eminem said: “No babies. Just a boyfriend. She’s doing good. She’s made me proud for sure.”