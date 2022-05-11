Ex-Emmerdale star Kelvin Fletcher’s wife gives birth to twins

Kelvin Fletcher and his wife Liz have welcomed twin boys.

The ex-Emmerdale star posted a picture of the newborn twins to Instagram on Wednesday with the caption: “A gift from God. Welcome to the world my little boys”.

Kelvin also used the hashtag, “if you could see my smile”.

The picture shows the twins’ legs, with one baby wearing a green babygrow and the other wearing a beige version. Both are wearing white socks.

Liz, who is also an actor, posted a separate picture of the twins with the caption: “They are here!! My heart is filled with so much love and gratitude.”

The picture is also of the boys’ legs. Liz has since posted a picture of a bouquet of flowers to her Instagram Stories.

Kelvin and Liz announced in January that they were expecting twins. They are already parents to two children, Marnie, 5, and Milo, 3.

Speaking to Hello earlier this year, Kelvin said: “We’ve already got the best of both worlds with Marnie and Milo, so I didn’t mind either way, but finding out we’re having sons is amazing.”

He added of finding out they were having twins: “It was the best day of my life. It was a moment of complete disbelief. I’ve never felt joy like it.”

Liz said she “felt every single emotion under the sun”.

“First, there’s double the worry,” she continued. “I thought about things like breastfeeding, how is that possible with two? How do you pick up two babies at the same time?

“I felt all of this in the space of 30 seconds. Kelvin was saying it’s a miracle, and I was thinking ‘How are we going to do this?’ But now we can’t imagine it any other way. We feel so lucky.”

Kelvin is set to star in a National Theatre production of Richard Bean’s comedy Jack Absolute Flies Again in July