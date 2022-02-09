You can get your ex’s name printed on a waste bin in time for Valentine’s Day

Jilted lovers and feuding exes can now get the names of their bygone partners printed on a waste bin, ahead of Valentine’s Day.

Waste management company BusinessWaste.co.uk is giving 50,000 people the chance to display how they really feel about their exes and name a bin after them for free.

According to the website, all people have to do is fill in an online form and choose a bin size. The named bins, which are bright green in colour, will be used for commercial business waste and will appear around the UK.

A description for the service reads: “If you’ve ever thought your ex was only worth chucking in the bin, then go one step further and officially name a rubbish bin after them for the world to see!

“You can drop those bitter feelings and release that anger caused by your low-life, waste of space ex, safe in the knowledge that their name is now proudly displayed where they deserve… on a bin.”

Mark Hall, founding director of BusinessWaste.co.uk, said: “We are offering the chance to name a bin in honour of your ex on this special day of love.

“We hope that naming your ex after some trash will help you put them behind you once and for all.”

There are also other ways to honour your unsavoury exes this Valentine’s Day, such as naming a cockroach after them.

For a donation of just £1.50, Hemsley Conservation Centre in Kent is inviting members of the public to take part in its “Name a Cockroach Programme” and will give one of the critters your chosen name.

The zoo said it is “offering the chance to name a cockroach in honour of you or your friend’s worthless ex-‘someone’ on this special holiday of love for just £1.50”.

Those who donate will received a downloadable certificate and their ex’s name will be included on the zoo’s “roach board”, which will be revealed on Valentine’s Day.

Interested parties can name a cockroach through the Hemsley Conservation Centre’s website, and will have to click on “add note” at the checkout stage of the donation to get their ex’s names on the “roach board”.