We aren’t staying friends with our exes

It’s the eternal question: can you ever really be friends with an ex? The answer will invariably depend on a variety of factors, like how your relationship ended, and whether or not you’re in the same social circle.

However, according to a new study, very few people are friends with all of their ex-partners. In fact, according to the survey of more than 2,000 people, conducted by YouGov, just eight per cent of Britons are friends with their exes.

Meanwhile, one in two (51 per cent) reported not being friends with any of their partners while roughly on third (37 per cent) said they were friends with one or some of their exes but not others.

The study, which did not distinguish between sexualities, also found that men are more likely than women to stay friends with at least one of their ex-partners.

Sometimes, the results varied depending on who ended the relationship. For example, 44 per cent of people said they would prefer to remain friends if they were the one who chose to break up, while just 36 per cent said the same if they were the one who was dumped.

The study also looked at the rituals people have in the wake of a breakup, with 40 per cent of respondents saying they return their ex’s possessions, while 20 per cent said they unfollow them on social media.

Just 16 per cent said they would delete their ex’s number from their phone, and 14 per cent claimed they would delete all photographs of them and their ex.