Scientists identify most effective sex position for female orgasm

A new study has revealed the best sex position for straight women when it comes to achieving an orgasm.

According to private gynaecology clinic New H Medical in New York, the most effective position is missionary, with a pillow placed underneath the woman’s pelvis.

The study was conducted using an ultrasound scanner, with the researchers examining a volunteer couple as they had sex in five popular positions for 10 minutes.

They then examined which position was most successful at stimulating clitoral blood flow.

Dr Kimberley Lovie, a research physician in New York who led the study, wrote: “The purported benefits of various coital positions are described in numerous magazines, books, and public forums.

“However, there is little scientific research that evaluates the association between different coital positions and their ability to produce female orgasm.

“The objective was to compare clitoral blood flow before and after coitus in each of the five positions, after a standardised period of time.”

Dr Lovie went on to reference the least effective position.

“The kneeling/rear entry position produces the least amount of direct clitoral contact, and resulted in a negligible increase in blood flow compared to the face-to-face positions,” she added.

The new research follows another study that looked into the female orgasm and found that “moaning” is not a part of it.

Researchers at the University of Ottawa examined various bodily sensations that occur during a female orgasm, including “choppy/shallow breathing”, “increased blood pressure” and “hot flashes”.

However, they also identified some commonly misunderstood sensations that, despite popular opinion, are not present.

“We recommend that the item ‘moaning’ be removed from the measure permanently,” the study, published in The Journal of Sexual Medicine, stated, adding that the female orgasm is a “poorly understood aspect of female sexual response”.