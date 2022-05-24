Fans of Florence Pugh have speculated that the British actor has split up with boyfriend Zach Braff after seeing photographs of her with Will Poulter on the beach in Ibiza.

The duo, who have been friends since they met on the set of Midsommar in 2019, were spotted together on Monday 23 May.

Paparazzi snaps show Pugh and Poulter in the sea together and sipping cocktails while lounging around on the sand.

Pugh had previously been in Spain celebrating designer Harris Reed’s birthday.

She shared a series of photographs on Instagram to commemorate the trip, writing in the caption: “*blissful siighhhh* Wonderful people. Beautiful time [sic]”.

Pugh added: “Feeling a bit overwhelmed by the amount of incredible people I was able to hug. Thank you sunshine. Thank you Ibiza. #imadesomanynewfriends!!”

On Twitter, however, fans were quick to speculate about Pugh’s relationship status.

“Wait, when did Florence Pugh and Zach Braff break up?” tweeted one person.

Another added: “Florence Pugh having hot girl summer in Ibiza with aging-like-a-fine-wine Will Poulter is something I’m 10 per cent here for.”

Another commented: “I woke up this morning and felt a distinct sense of knowing. A feeling. An indescribable sensation. I think Zach Braff and Florence Pugh have broken up.”

However, many fans also reminded others that the relationship between Braff, 47, and Pugh, 26, is private.

“Florence Pugh has already told yall it’s none of your business nor concern about her relationship with Zach Braff,” wrote one person in reference to comments Pugh has made before on the subject.

“She doesn’t care about their age difference and neither should you. She’s an intelligent woman capable of making her own choices.”

In 2020, Pugh commented on the 21-year age gap between herself and Braff, telling ELLE UK “people have no right to educate me on my private life”.

The Independent has contacted representatives for Pugh, Braff and Poulter for comment.